Zydus Cadila Receives 'positive Results' From Phase 2 Trials Of COVID-19 Drug Desidustat

Indian Pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila, on January 24 said that it has received positive results from phase 2 (b) trials of Desidustat in COVID-19 patients conducted in Mexico. The pharma company had secured permission to conduct the trial in Mexico by country’s regulatory authority Cofepris in June 2020. Following the successful studies, the company reported that drug efficiently improved the production of red blood cells which could reduce deaths in coronavirus patients.

"Patients infected with COVID-19 have been reported to display signs of 'Hypoxia' leading to organ failure and death despite the use of antivirals, anti-inflammatory drugs or ventilators... The phase 2(b) results of this study revealed that Desidustat treatment led to increased red blood cell production and improved oxygen delivery to tissues,” Zydus Cadila, which is part of Cadila Healthcare, said in a statement.

Desidustat is an investigational drug which had previously undergone trials for the treatment of anaemia and chronic kidney disease. Elaborating further on Mexican trials, Zydus Cadila revealed that none of the hospitalised patients required mechanical ventilator in the Desidustat arm, while 25 per cent of COVID-19 patients on the standard of care arm required mechanical ventilation."

'Potential to prevent ARDS'

Speaking to ANI, Pankaj Patel, the Chief executive of the company reckoned that they were excited to “report for the first time” that the Desidustat had shown potential to prevent cute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. “ARDS is associated with high mortality rate and Zydus remains committed to further develop this novel therapy for patients suffering from ARDS,” he added. Following the announcement, the shares of the pharmaceutical firm also shot up by 0.59 per cent.

This comes as India, which began its vaccination drive earlier this month, has successfully inoculated over 16 lakh people. Meanwhile, the country's caseload of COVID-19 infection climbed to 1,06,67,736.

Representative Image: Pixabey