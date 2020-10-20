Zydus Cadila Receives USFDA Approval For Bladder Treatment Drug

Indian pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila on October 20 said that it received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market its drug Solifenacin Succinate tablets in the country. The drug is prescribed for the treatment of overactive bladder syndrome that causes increased urinary frequency in patients. According to Zydus Cadila, USFDA approved the marketing of Solifenacin Succinate tablets with a strength of 5 mg and 10 mg in the country.

"The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 309 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in the financial year 2003-2004," the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

Other approvals

Zydus Cadila on October 19 received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Tofacitinib Extended-Release tablets in the country with a strength of 11 mg. The drug is prescribed to patients who are diagnosed with ulcerative colitis (UC), which causes inflammation and ulcers in the lining of the large intestine, also known as the colon. There is no permanent cure for the disease but patients who display symptoms have prescribed the drug as therapy. The drug will also be produced at the company's manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, India.

Last week, Zydus Cadila received final and tentative approval from USDFA to market Ursodiol Capsules USP and Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tabs respectively in the United States. Ursodiol Capsules USP is used to treat people with a primary biliary cirrhosis, while the Linagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride is used along with diet and exercise to improve control of blood sugar levels in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

