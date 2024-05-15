Advertisement

A group of around 80 retired American flag officers, including high-ranking generals and admirals, have penned an open letter calling on the United States to firmly support Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in the region.

Originally published on May 10th and updated by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, the letter emphasizes the importance of unwavering US support for Israel, stating that it should not be subject to conditions.

Here is what you need to know

The letter comes in response to the recent decision by President Joe Biden’s administration to halt the supply of offensive weapons to Israel, a move that raised concerns among some military veterans regarding America’s commitment to its ally.

The retired officers claim that Iran and its proxies are closely scrutinising US' ties with Israel, which is why it is important for the United States to demonstrate solidarity with Israel during its efforts to defend itself.

Israel a integral part of Western world, the veterans claim

Describing Israel as an integral part of the Western world due to its liberal democracy, diverse population, and commitment to individual rights, the officers commend Israel’s adherence to the laws of armed conflict.

Moreover, they stress the significance of the US-Israel relationship for American national security, citing Israel’s contributions in intelligence, technology, and military expertise. The officers note Israel’s history of safeguarding US soldiers and civilians and providing essential intelligence.

Among the signatories are prominent figures such as former head of the US Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie, past Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Philip Breedlove, former US Strategic Command commander Gen. Kevin Chilton, and several recent commandants of the Marine Corps.

The letter underscores the complex dynamics surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict and the diverse perspectives within the US military community regarding America’s role in the region.