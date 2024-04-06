×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

'Right Wing Populists Running Campaigns Against United Europe': Germany's Olaf Scholz

Opinion polls indicate a significant shift to the right in the upcoming EU elections that will be held from June 6 to 9.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bucharest: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of threats posed by right-wing populists Saturday as he addressed a gathering of centre-left European parties ahead of elections for the European Parliament in June.

Scholz arrived in Romania's capital Bucharest for a conference of the Party of European Socialists, part of the Socialists and Democrats group, the second biggest in the Parliament. Elections for all 27 EU countries will be held from June 6 to 9. 

Advertisement

“Right-wing populists are running election campaigns against our united Europe,” the German leader said at the Palace of the Parliament, which hosted the conference. “They are ready to destroy what we have built for the kids; they stir up sentiment against refugees and minorities."

Opinion polls indicate a significant shift to the right in the upcoming election, with the radical right Identity and Democracy group likely to gain enough seats to become the third largest group in the legislature, mainly at the expense of the Greens and the centrist Renew Europe group.

Advertisement

Scholz said a prosperous EU capable of “getting things done” is “the best response to populism and autocrats.” He also pledged continued support for Ukraine, saying it’s “key to restoring peace in Europe.”

Scholz leads an unpopular three-party coalition. Recent national polls have shown his centre-left party far behind Germany’s main centre-right opposition bloc and at best roughly level with the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Advertisement

The Socialists and Democrats President Iratxe García Pérez also addressed the issue of rising populism in the June elections, saying those parties “only pose a threat to our European project.”

The meeting comes after the EU’s largest political party, the centre-right European People’s Party, also met in Bucharest last month, where representatives endorsed Ursula von der Leyen’s bid for a second five-year term leading the bloc’s powerful Commission.

Advertisement

Jobs and Social Rights Commissioner Nicolas Schmit from Luxembourg was chosen as the Socialists and Democrats lead candidate for Brussels’ top job. The next Commission chief will require approval from leaders of all EU’s member states. Almost half of the EU’s 27 national leaders are members of the European People’s Party.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pune Goods Train Engine Catches Fire in MP

Pune Goods Train

a few seconds ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Kargil

a minute ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Pashmina March Cancelled

8 minutes ago
Thousands gathered in Budapest on Saturday as a former Orbán loyalist vowed to unite the nation and end the populist leader's reign.

Viktor Orbán Protest

12 minutes ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

School Student Tortured

15 minutes ago
Jos Buttler

Kohli's ton goes in vain

20 minutes ago
LPG cylinder blast

Cylinder Bomb

22 minutes ago
Mohammed Sporting wins I-League title, gets chance in ISL

Mohammedan win league

24 minutes ago
Virat Kohli in Pink Promise Match at IPL 2024

Kohli on his 100

26 minutes ago
Police in Arkansas responded to an 'active incident' at a Conway shopping mall.

Arkansas Incident

28 minutes ago
1.26 Lakh People Joined BJP in Madhya Pradesh: BJP Senior Leader Narottam Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party

30 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

32 minutes ago
Sitharaman Exposes Congress’ Election Manifesto

INC's Manifesto Exposed

35 minutes ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Border March

35 minutes ago
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescues Three Girl, Three Held

Police Bust Sex Racket

38 minutes ago
Healthy Burger

Healthy Burger Recipes

39 minutes ago
Aparajita Sarangi

Tracking BJP's Aparajita

41 minutes ago
Natural Ways To Clear Nasal Congestion

Free Blocked Nose

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Cake In B'Day Celebration

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World9 hours ago

  3. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  4. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo