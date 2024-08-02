sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | NEET Scam | Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Elections | Monsoon Fury | Paris Olympics |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • Rights Group Says 13 Killed During Protests Over Nigeria's Economic Crisis. Hundreds Arrested

Published 14:29 IST, August 2nd 2024

Rights Group Says 13 Killed During Protests Over Nigeria's Economic Crisis. Hundreds Arrested

At least 13 protesters were killed during mass protests in Nigeria against the country's economic crisis that turned violent in several states.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nigeria Protest
More than 300 protesters were arrested and curfews imposed in the northern states of Kano and Katsina | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:27 IST, August 2nd 2024