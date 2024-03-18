Advertisement

Global warming is becoming a big concern for all the nations across the globe. Moreover, the level of sea level is increasing every passing year, and this is a warning for coastal cities. And in an incident, the coastal city of Rio registered the highest temperature of all time.



Rio experienced a historic thermal surge recently, as Guaratiba, a neighborhood on its west side, recorded a staggering 62.3 degrees Celsius (144.14 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday morning, according to the Brazilian government news agency.



"This marks the highest thermal sensation ever recorded since the inception of the Rio Alert System's measurements in 2014," stated the Rio Operations Centre (COR) in a report.

#Brazil: Rio has set a new thermal sensation record after a neighborhood on the west side, Guaratiba, recorded 62.3 Celsius (144.14 Fahrenheit) on Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/4zqfzA8KEm — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 18, 2024

In response to the scorching temperatures, residents sought relief by flocking to beaches and pools. However, some voiced concerns about the scarcity of water for consumption and bathing amidst the extreme heat.



COR's report explained that "thermal sensation is a heat index derived from temperature and relative humidity data. The combination of high temperature and humidity intensifies the perception of heat in a given area." Guaratiba's susceptibility to high temperatures is attributed to its proximity to the ocean and the prevalence of warm northerly winds in the region, reported by COR.



This recent record-breaking event adds to a pattern of high-temperature occurrences in Rio. Just last November, temperatures soared to 58.5 degrees Celsius (137 degrees Fahrenheit), further emphasizing the city's vulnerability to extreme heat.