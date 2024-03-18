×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

Rio de Janeiro Recorded The Highest Temperature Ever At 62.3 Celsius

Rio experiences record-breaking heat waves with Guaratiba reaching 62.3°C, highlighting the city's vulnerability to extreme temperatures and climate change.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rio de Janeiro Recorded The Highest Temperature Ever At 62.3 Celsius
Image:X; @DDNewslive
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Global warming is becoming a big concern for all the nations across the globe. Moreover, the level of sea level is increasing every passing year, and this is a warning for coastal cities. And in an incident, the coastal city of Rio registered the highest temperature of all time. 

Rio experienced a historic thermal surge recently, as Guaratiba, a neighborhood on its west side, recorded a staggering 62.3 degrees Celsius (144.14 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday morning, according to the Brazilian government news agency.

"This marks the highest thermal sensation ever recorded since the inception of the Rio Alert System's measurements in 2014," stated the Rio Operations Centre (COR) in a report.

In response to the scorching temperatures, residents sought relief by flocking to beaches and pools. However, some voiced concerns about the scarcity of water for consumption and bathing amidst the extreme heat.

COR's report explained that "thermal sensation is a heat index derived from temperature and relative humidity data. The combination of high temperature and humidity intensifies the perception of heat in a given area." Guaratiba's susceptibility to high temperatures is attributed to its proximity to the ocean and the prevalence of warm northerly winds in the region, reported by COR.

This recent record-breaking event adds to a pattern of high-temperature occurrences in Rio. Just last November, temperatures soared to 58.5 degrees Celsius (137 degrees Fahrenheit), further emphasizing the city's vulnerability to extreme heat.

 

Viral

