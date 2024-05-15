'Rockin' in The Free World': Antony Blinken Plays Guitar in Kyiv Bar to Rally Support for Ukraine

Advertisement

Kyiv: During his visit to Kyiv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken picked up a red guitar at a basement bar, delivering a symbolic message to Ukraine. He stressed that the United States and much of the international community are fighting not only for Ukraine but for the principles of the free world.

For the unversed, Blinken visited Kyiv on Tuesday as the top diplomat made an unannounced trip to Ukraine to reassure an ally facing a fierce new Russian offensive. Blinken was seen walking around the Ukrainian capital with officials and a crowd of media. The visit comes less than a month after Congress approved a long-delayed foreign assistance package that sets aside $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, much of which will go toward replenishing badly depleted artillery and air defence systems.

#BREAKING : Secretary of State Antony Blinken plays guitar with Ukrainian rock band in Kyiv. #USSecretaryofState #AntonyBlinken #Guitar #Kyiv #Ukraine@SecBlinken#UnitedStates pic.twitter.com/o8dbMvpopY — Europe Cognizant (@EuropeCognizant)

Blinken reiterated the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine amidst intensified Russian attacks. He joined the band 19.99 on stage at Barman Dictat, a bar in the capital, where they performed Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World," a rock anthem released in 1989 shortly before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

"Your soldiers, your citizens - particularly in the northeast, in Kharkiv - are suffering tremendously. But they need to know, you need to know, the United States is with you, so much of the world is with you and they're fighting not just for a free Ukraine, but for the free world. And the free world is with you, too," Blinken said before playing the song.

Blinken watched most of 19.99's set before being introduced by the lead singer as a "great friend of Ukraine." He then joined the band on stage to perform Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World," which features the iconic chorus "Keep on rockin' in the Free World."

This song, originally performed during the Soviet Union's era of protests, symbolized a time leading to the USSR's dissolution and the subsequent independence of nations like Ukraine. Dmitry Temnyi, the frontman of 19.99, praised Blinken's guitar skills, saying, "He played well."