Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 27th, 2024 at 15:43 IST

Who is Rumy Alqahtani? Saudi Arabia's First Miss Universe Contestant

Model Rumy Alqahtani will be representing Saudi Arabia in the global pageant. Rumy shared the announcement on her Instagram.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Rumy Alqahtani Saudi Arabia's First Miss Universe Contestant
Rumy Alqahtani Saudi Arabia's First Miss Universe Contestant | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia makes history by making a debut in one of the most prestigious beauty pageants 'Miss Universe,' for the year 2024. Model Rumy Alqahtani will be representing Saudi Arabia in the global pageant. Rumy shared the announcement on her Instagram. The caption read, "Honoured to participate in Miss Universe 2024. This is the first participation of Saudi Arabia in the Miss Universe competition.” shared the Model."

Rumy's participation marks a milestone for the country, following the footsteps of Lujane Yacoub from Hamala, who represented the GCC region in 2023.

Making her announcement, the 27-year-old model expressed her excitement and gratitude to represent the nation on a global stage.

Who is Rumy Alqahtani?

Born in Riyadh, Rumy is a model and content creator on Instagram with a following of 1 million users.

She has a Bachelor's degree in Dentistry and is fluent in three languages, that is Arab, French and English. She loves travelling and exploring new places around the world and shares it on her social media handles including Snapchat. Apart from this, her social handles show repetitive glimpses of her luxurious life.

This isn't the first time the model is participating in a beauty pageant. Her list pageant journey includes titles such as Miss Saudi Arabia, Miss Middle East (Saudi Arabia), Miss Arab World Peace 2021, and Miss Woman (Saudi Arabia).

The upcoming Miss Universe 2024 will mark the 73rd edition of the prestigious global beauty pageant. The event is all set to take place in Mexico on September 18 this year.

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, the current holder of the Miss Universe title will pass on her crown to the next Miss Universe at the global event.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

