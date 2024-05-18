Advertisement

New Delhi: Good news for travel enthusiasts, youtubers and influencers in India, Russia announces visa-free travel for Indians likely to start by the end of this year.

According to the most recent sources, Russia and India are in talks to establish a bilateral agreement that will make travel easier for Indians.

Advertisement

These efforts, set to begin in June, are a vital move towards expanding tourism and cultural connections between Moscow and New Delhi, with ambitions to offer visa-free entry to Indian tourists.

Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects of the Russian Economic Development Ministry Nikita Kondratyev highlighted India's advancements in internal state coordination and confirmed the country's commitment for the upcoming tie-ups.

Advertisement

According to the data, there has been a significant increase in the number of Indian tourists visiting Moscow, in 2023.

Over 60,000 Indians visitors were registered, which is 25% higher than the year before.

Advertisement