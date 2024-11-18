Published 16:55 IST, November 18th 2024
Russia Chides US Over Allowing Ukraine To Hit Its Soil With Long-Range Weapons
Biden's decision to let Ukraine strike targets inside Russia with U.S.-supplied long-range missiles was met with ominous warnings from Moscow, a hint of menace from Kyiv and nods of approval from some Western allies.
- World News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Russian President Vladimir Putin | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
16:55 IST, November 18th 2024