  • War Escalates: Russia Declares Emergency in Kursk As Ukraine Ups The Ante

Published 18:50 IST, August 9th 2024

War Escalates: Russia Declares Emergency in Kursk As Ukraine Ups The Ante

Russia declared the situation in the Kursk region a "federal level" emergency and sent reinforcements there on Friday, four days after hundreds of Ukrainian troops poured over the border in what appeared to be Kyiv's biggest attack on Russian soil since the war began.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kursk, Russia
Kursk, Russia | Image: AP
  4 min read
