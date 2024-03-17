Russia Election 2024: Voting Underway in Russian-Controlled Avdiivka, Kherson

Advertisement

People in the Russian-controlled city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine cast their votes Sunday in Russia's presidential election that is all but certain to extend Vladimir Putin’s rule by another six years. Avdiivka was taken over by the Russian forces a month ago on February 17, after months of fierce fighting and became the biggest battlefield victory for Russia since the fight for Bakhmut.

It’s the first time residents in Ukrainian territories taken by Russia voted in a Russian presidential election after Moscow-orchestrated referendums in four frontline Ukrainian regions in 2022, which were denounced in the West. Polls have already been open for several weeks in Russian-controlled Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Russia began three days of voting Friday in a presidential that is all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule for six more years after he stifled dissent.

At least half a dozen cases of vandalism at polling stations were reported, including a firebombing and several people pouring green liquid into ballot boxes — an apparent nod to the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who in 2017 was attacked by an assailant splashing green disinfectant in his face.

Putin cast his ballot online, according to the Kremlin. The election comes against the backdrop of a crackdown that has ripped media and prominent rights group and given Putin full control of the political system.

Voting is taking place through Sunday at polling stations across the vast country’s 11 time zones, in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine and online. It comes as Moscow’s war in Ukraine enters its third year. Russia has the advantage on the battlefield, where it is making small, if slow, gains. A Russian missile strike on the port city of Odesa killed at least 14 people on Friday, local officials said.

(The Associated Press)