Updated March 31st, 2024 at 13:24 IST
Russia Fired 16 Missiles, 11 Drones in Overnight Attack: Ukraine
Lately, Russia has stepped up its airstrike campaign against Ukraine, causing significant damage to its energy facilities.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Kyiv: Ukraine has accused Russia of launching 16 missiles and 11 drones in an overnight air attack, news agency Reuters reported. Taking to Telegram, Ukraine's air force said it downed nine of the drones and nine of the missiles. However, it did not identify their targets.
Lately, Russia has stepped up its airstrike campaign against Ukraine, causing significant damage to its energy infrastructure.
Advertisement
The recent attacks have left Ukrainians in fear of a return to the blackouts seen in the first winter of the full-scale war.
On Saturday, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, DTEK, said that five of its six plants had been damaged or destroyed with 80% of its generating capacity lost, and that repairs could take up to 18 months.
Advertisement
Published March 31st, 2024 at 13:24 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.