English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 31st, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Russia Fired 16 Missiles, 11 Drones in Overnight Attack: Ukraine

Lately, Russia has stepped up its airstrike campaign against Ukraine, causing significant damage to its energy facilities.

Reported by: Digital Desk
conflict in ukraine
The recent attacks have left Ukrainians in fear of a return to the blackouts seen in the first winter of the full-scale war. | Image:AP/(Representative image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kyiv: Ukraine has accused Russia of launching 16 missiles and 11 drones in an overnight air attack, news agency Reuters reported. Taking to Telegram, Ukraine's air force said it downed nine of the drones and nine of the missiles. However, it did not identify their targets.

Lately, Russia has stepped up its airstrike campaign against Ukraine, causing significant damage to its energy infrastructure.

The recent attacks have left Ukrainians in fear of a return to the blackouts seen in the first winter of the full-scale war.

On Saturday, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, DTEK, said that five of its six plants had been damaged or destroyed with 80% of its generating capacity lost, and that repairs could take up to 18 months.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 13:24 IST

