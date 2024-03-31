The recent attacks have left Ukrainians in fear of a return to the blackouts seen in the first winter of the full-scale war. | Image: AP/(Representative image)

Kyiv: Ukraine has accused Russia of launching 16 missiles and 11 drones in an overnight air attack, news agency Reuters reported. Taking to Telegram, Ukraine's air force said it downed nine of the drones and nine of the missiles. However, it did not identify their targets.

Lately, Russia has stepped up its airstrike campaign against Ukraine, causing significant damage to its energy infrastructure.

The recent attacks have left Ukrainians in fear of a return to the blackouts seen in the first winter of the full-scale war.

On Saturday, Ukraine's largest private energy firm, DTEK, said that five of its six plants had been damaged or destroyed with 80% of its generating capacity lost, and that repairs could take up to 18 months.