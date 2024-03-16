×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

Russia Forcing Ukrainians to Vote at 'Presidential Elections' on Temporarily Occupied Regions?

Refusal to vote for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will depict Ukrainians' anti-Russian stance and will be a rebellious act, officials believe.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Russia Ukraine vote Putin
Election commission members prepare to count ballots at a polling station after a local elections in Donetsk. | Image:AP
  • 3 min read
Russia is forcing the Ukrainians in the annexed regions to vote in the upcoming presidential elections, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has said, according to Interfax. Moscow installed authorities have been continuing their attempts to force Ukrainians to participate in the so-called "voting" for the president of Russia in the territories of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, Ukraine claims. The latter stated that Russian officials, in the occupied territories, made it clear to the “enslaved locals" that their refusal to vote for Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will depict their anti-Russian stance and will be a rebellious act.

"On the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, representatives of the Russian occupation authorities, accompanied by armed military personnel and Russian FSB [Federal Security Service] officers, come to Ukrainian citizens' homes to explain them 'whom they should vote for'. The occupiers also say they can 'draw' more than 200% in favor of their dictator and the results of the 'Putin election' will be unchanged,” Ukraine’s Intelligence Service said on Telegram.

An attempt to distinguish Ukrainians ‘disloyal’ to Russia

Russian officials are resorting to such conduct to distinguish the Ukrainians who are "disloyal" to Russia’s occupying authorities. Such individuals, they believe, might destabilize the situation during the "elections."

Meanwhile, Russia’s envoy to US, Anatoly Antonov launched a scathing attack on United States saying that it is prepared to “condone the terrorists activities by the satellite states” in an effort to destroy the Russian Federation. Antonov’s remarks came amid reports of arson, vandalism and setting fire in several polling stations across regions where vote was held in the March 15-17 presidential elections.

The envoy accused US of “meddling” in its presidential vote. He noted that Ukraine’s forces have been involved in launching various attacks on Russian civilian targets using the US supplied weapons. American HIMARS missiles were used by Kyiv’s hostile forces to attack Russian civilians as well as the Crimean peninsula, he said. In an interview tied by Russia’s state affiliated RT, Antonov said, “US is willing to condone terrorist threats and actions by its “satellite states as long as these harm Russia and its allies.” He continued that the officials in the US have forgotten that it was “precisely Russian President Vladimir Putin who first extended a helping hand to the American people following the [September 11] terrorist attack in 2001.”

Antonov stressed that he is unwilling to adhere to the “rules-based world order created in the interest of the US,” adding that Moscow is aware about the US’ “anti-Russian actions [and] provocations."

 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

