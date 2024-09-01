sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Russia Intercepts Over 158 Ukrainian Drones in Overnight Assault; Moscow and Border Regions Targeted

Published 21:46 IST, September 1st 2024

Russia Intercepts Over 158 Ukrainian Drones in Overnight Assault; Moscow and Border Regions Targeted

Russia intercepted 158 Ukrainian drones overnight, with strikes reaching Moscow and border regions; escalating conflict on both sides.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Russia Intercepts Over 158 Ukrainian Drones in Overnight Assault; Moscow and Border Regions Targeted
Russia Intercepts Over 158 Ukrainian Drones in Overnight Assault; Moscow and Border Regions Targeted | Image: AP News
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:46 IST, September 1st 2024