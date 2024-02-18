Advertisement

Russia has invited the Palestinian Authority (PA) to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 18 after the Mahmoud Abbas government in the West Bank said that it is ready to engage with the Hamas. “Russia has invited all Palestinian factions, who will be meeting on the 26th of this month in Moscow. We will see if Hamas is ready to come to the ground with us,” Mohammad Shtayyeh told the Munich Security Conference. “We are ready to engage. If Hamas is not, then that’s a different story. We need Palestinian unity,” he added. Hamas has to meet some of the prerequisites for the resolution of the ongoing war, Shtayyeh said.

The PA was established after the 1993 Oslo peace accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO). Such treaties elevated a hope for the establishment of a Palestinian statehood and a two state solution to solve the middle east crisis. Many Palestinians now view the PA as western aligned and corrupt and undemocratic. Hamas took over the rule in the Gaza Strip after the ouster of the PA loyalist security services, but declared an armed revolt against Israel.

President Mahmoud Abbas’ revitalised PA in Gaza?

The Western allies of Israel including the US now aim to see President Mahmoud Abbas’ revitalised PA, that has ruled since 2005, to takeover the post-war Gaza. “Palestine is ready. We have the institutions, capabilities, but our serious problem is we are under occupation,” Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh, the Palestinian Prime Minister said. “We are under Israeli occupation and we need it to end,” he added.

Talks in Russia would bring Hamas on the PLO platform that critics say will alienate the West’s involvement. “Hamas was an integral part of the Palestinian political arena,” PA premier added, welcoming Russia’s “reconciliation” efforts. Both Hamas and the PA have failed to work their difference since 2007. Shtayyeh said there were no talks with Hamas being held currently. Hamas rejects recognising Israel. “They need to come to our political agenda. Our ground is very clear. Two states on the borders of 1967, through peaceful means,” Shtayyeh said. “The Palestinians need to be under one umbrella,” he added.