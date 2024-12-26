Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, with cruise and ballistic missiles targetting residential areas in the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Kharkiv | Image: AP

Kyiv: Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, with cruise and ballistic missiles targetting residential areas in the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Kharkiv, reports indicating multiple casualties from the attacks. Moreover, Russian forces targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure in what Energy Minister German Galushchenko described on Wednesday as a significant escalation.

Air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine on Wednesday morning as Kyiv's air force stated that Russia fired Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

Energy Infrastructure Targeted

"The enemy is once again launching a large-scale assault on the energy sector," Galushchenko wrote on Telegram. He stated that Ukraine faces its harshest winter yet in nearly three years of war, with Moscow escalating aerial attacks and advancing on eastern frontlines.

"The transmission system operator is implementing necessary measures to limit consumption and mitigate the impact on the energy grid," he added.

Civilian Areas Hit

In Kryvyi Rih, a ballistic missile struck a four-story apartment building on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring 15, including four in serious condition. "The monsters delivered a direct hit on a residential block with 32 apartments," said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s military administration.

One man whose body had been pulled from under the rubble could not be revived by medics, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Kryvyi Rih, a steelmaking city with a pre-war population of more than 600,000, is President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown.

City of Kharkiv was also pummelled by a "massive missile attack", Mayor Igor Terekhov said on Wednesday morning. "Kharkiv is under a massive missile attack. A series of explosions were heard in the city and there are still ballistic missiles heading towards the city," he wrote on Telegram.

The regional governor counted seven Russian strikes, Terekhov saying at least three people were wounded in a missile attack on Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday morning, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The regional governor counted seven Russian strikes and said casualties were still being assessed.

Christmas Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Russia had carried out an "inhumane" attack launching dozens of missiles and drones on his war-torn country's energy grid on Christmas Day.

"Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones. The target is our energy system," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian President said Russia launched over 70 missiles and 100 drones at Ukraine's energy system.

'Ukrainian People Deserve to Live in Peace and Safety': Biden Condemns Russian Missile Attack

US President Joe Biden condemned the Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine on Wednesday, reiterating the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine.

He also said that the US Department of Defence would increase the weapon deliveries to Ukraine and called on the international community to stand with the nation.