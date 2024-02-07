Advertisement

Russia poses no imminent military threat to the new NATO member Finland, the Finnish foreign minister, Elina Valtonen said on Wednesday. Speaking at an interview with SRF broadcaster on Jan.17, Valtonen noted that Finland does not believe that there is a “a direct military threat to Finland emanates from Russia.” She however added that the Nordic nation, nevertheless, “must be prepared for any scenario.” Finland, she added, is “working with our allies on a credible deterrence.”

The Finnish foreign minister iterated that the country decided to join the western military bloc because in 2022, it was justified. She acknowledged that Russia used the “hybrid warfare tactics to make life more difficult for us,” and that Finland had to focus on its own security. The Nordic nation applied to enter the NATO just months after Russia declared an all out war in Ukraine in February 2022. Turkey, who exercises the veto, lifted its blockade that sealed the membership of Finland into the bloc in April 2023.

Finland placed emphasis on its ‘national defense’: Valtonen

Initially, Russia derided Finland’s decision as “misguided” and argued that the two countries had warm and friendly ties, and that Russia has no intention of posing any threat to the Nordic country. Finland, according to Valtonen, has joined NATO as it placed emphasis on national defense. The minister cited the Soviet-Finnish wars of the 20th century in her defense. “We will never again stand there alone,” she stressed.

Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, told the virtual summit of the G20 in 2023 that Russia never denied the peace negotiations with Ukraine but that Kyiv withdrew from the bilateral talks. "By the way, Russia has never refused peace negotiations with Ukraine. It is not Russia, but Ukraine, that has publicly announced that it is withdrawing from the negotiation process. And moreover, a decree was signed by the head of state prohibiting such negotiations with Russia," said Russia's President. "Now the situation in the global economy and in the world as a whole requires collective, consensus decisions that reflect the opinions of the overwhelming majority of the international community--both developed and developing countries," he insisted.