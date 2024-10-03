Published 23:32 IST, October 3rd 2024
Russia Prevailing in Ukraine Would Threaten 25 Years of Peace in Balkans, says Kosovo's Leader
Kosovo's prime minister said Thursday that the Balkan region has enjoyed the greatest degree of peace, freedom and democracy over the past 25 years but that this could be reversed if Russia prevails in Ukraine and encourages Serbian expansion.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kosovo's PM Albin Kurti | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:32 IST, October 3rd 2024