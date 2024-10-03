sb.scorecardresearch
  • Russia Prevailing in Ukraine Would Threaten 25 Years of Peace in Balkans, says Kosovo's Leader

Published 23:32 IST, October 3rd 2024

Russia Prevailing in Ukraine Would Threaten 25 Years of Peace in Balkans, says Kosovo's Leader

Kosovo's prime minister said Thursday that the Balkan region has enjoyed the greatest degree of peace, freedom and democracy over the past 25 years but that this could be reversed if Russia prevails in Ukraine and encourages Serbian expansion.

Kosovo's PM Albin Kurti
Kosovo's PM Albin Kurti | Image: AP
