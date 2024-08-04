Published 22:18 IST, August 4th 2024
Russia's Putin Offers Disaster Aid to North Korea to Help it Cope With Recent Flooding Damage
In a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday, Putin "extended deep sympathy and support" and conveyed his willingness to provide immediate disaster aid to help North Korea recover from the floods.
Vladimir Putin | Image: AP
