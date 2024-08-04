sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Shelter Home Horror | Paris Olympics | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • Russia's Putin Offers Disaster Aid to North Korea to Help it Cope With Recent Flooding Damage

Published 22:18 IST, August 4th 2024

Russia's Putin Offers Disaster Aid to North Korea to Help it Cope With Recent Flooding Damage

In a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday, Putin "extended deep sympathy and support" and conveyed his willingness to provide immediate disaster aid to help North Korea recover from the floods.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vladimir Putin arrives for his inauguration ceremony as Russian president in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, May 7, 2024.
Vladimir Putin | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:18 IST, August 4th 2024