Published 08:43 IST, August 18th 2024
Russia's Shiveluch Volcano Erupts After Massive 7.O Magnitude Earthquake Hits Eastern Coast
Shiveluch Volcano in Russia Erupted after a 7.O magnitude earthquake hit the eastern coast of Russia in the wee hours of Sunday
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Shiveluch Volcano in Russia Erupted after a 7.O magnitude earthquake hit the eastern coast of Russia in the wee hours of Sunday | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
08:43 IST, August 18th 2024