Published 13:53 IST, September 1st 2024
Russia Says It Downed Over 150 Drones, in One of the Biggest Ukrainian Drone Attacks of the War
Russian air defences intercepted and destroyed 158 Ukrainian drones overnight, including two over the city of Moscow and nine over the surrounding Moscow region
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Russian air defences intercepted and destroyed 158 Ukrainian drones overnight | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
13:53 IST, September 1st 2024