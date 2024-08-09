Published 08:24 IST, August 9th 2024
Russia Says its Troops are Battling to Push Ukrainian Forces Back a Cross-Border Incursion in Kursk
Russian troops are battling to push back Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region on the third day of one of the largest cross-border incursions of the war
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Russian troops are battling to push back Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region on the third day of one of the largest cross-border incursions of the war | Image: ani
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
08:24 IST, August 9th 2024