Moscow does not pay attention to the US and other western countries’ assessment of the Russian election that sealed a landslide victory for incumbent Vladimir Putin, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, according to RT. His remark came as the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the result of the Russian election was “pre-determined.”

In response to Blinken’s remark, Kremlin stated that the election in Russia are, in fact, a democratic process and that it is participated by the citizens in a “transparent, meaningful democratic” way.

‘We don’t instruct, we demand same treatment': Russian ambassador

Blinken had stated that the elections in Russia lacked any strong opposition against Russian president Putin and that several candidates were barred “on spurious technical pretenses.” In a remark against the US, the Russian Ambassador stated that US does not get to school Russia and that it does not need to “accept lecturing and insults” for its own domestic policies. Antonov added, “We absolutely do not care about biased assessments coming from unfriendly nations.”

The Russian ambassador continued, “We do not issue instructions to people on how they should organize electoral processes and strengthen democracy. We demand the same treatment.”

Kremlin also published a statement in response to Germany and its allies’ decision not to call Putin as a ‘president,’ even as he was re-elected to his position for the fifth term. In a more explicit defiance to the results of the Russian polls, the German Foreign Ministry’s official representative Sebastian Fischer stated that the department would refer to Putin in documents only by his last name.

Germany will drop out Putin’s designation, he added. “The same way we did it in the past — [only] Putin,” said the German minister, indicating that the European country will not officially recognise the outcome of the Russian election 2024. Putin, although, was listed as the ‘President of Russia’ on the official website of Germany’s Foreign Ministry.

Deriding Germany in a personal capacity for its refusal to use the designation of Putin, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, noted that the Germany and its allies had “phobia” against Russian Federation. In yet another sarcastic take, Zakharova recommended a mental health specialist for the German official. “Call the doctors at Werderscher Markt, 1 (address of the German Foreign Ministry — ed.) — memory loss and acute phobias,” she wrote in a statement published on her Telegram channel.

