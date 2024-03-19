×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Russia to Evacuate 9,000 Children from Kyiv's Border Region Despite ICC Warrant on Putin

Announcement came a day after Putin said the Kremlin wants to create a buffer zone to help protect border regions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vladimir Putin
रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन | Image:AP
A Russian border region plans to evacuate some 9,000 children from the area as it is continuously shelled from the Ukrainian side, an official said Tuesday. Kyiv’s forces have increasingly been striking at targets behind the extensive front line that has changed little after more than two years of war . The children are to be moved further east, away from the Ukraine border, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod border region, Vyacheslev Gladkov, said.

The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin wants to create a buffer zone to help protect border regions from long-range Ukrainian strikes and cross-border raids. Ukraine has increasingly used its long-range firepower to hit oil refineries and depots deep inside Russia and has sought to unsettle the Russian border regions, putting political pressure on Putin.

Three people were wounded in an attack Tuesday from Ukraine on the Belgorod region, Gladkov said, including a 14-year-old who had part of a limb amputated. His mother was also seriously hurt in the attack, he said. The previous day, four members of the same family died in an attack on the Belgorod village of Nikolskoe, according to Gladkov. A grandmother, mother, her partner and 17-year-old son were killed after a missile struck their house, he said.

It has not been possible to independently verify either side’s battlefield claims. Two Ukrainian drones were shot down over Belgorod and another over the neighboring Voronezh region overnight, the Russian defense ministry said. It gave no details of any damage or injuries.

Meanwhile, Russia used S-300 missiles to attack the city of Selydove in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine overnight. Four people were wounded and houses and cars were damaged, the regional prosecutor’s office said. On Monday, Russian attacks in Donetsk killed one person and wounded another, according to Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor.

(The Associated Press)

Published March 19th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

