11 Russian Soldiers Killed, 15 Injured In Mass Shooting By Fellow Volunteers In Belgorod

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, the Russian defence ministry stated that two volunteers opened fire on other soldiers at a military training facility in the Belgorod area of southwest Russia on Saturday, leaving at least 11 people dead and 15 more injured. According to a statement from the ministry, the two gunmen were killed following the incident. Furthermore, the two individuals were from an unnamed former Soviet country. The event has been classified as a terrorist attack by the ministry, The Guardian reported.

The statement, which was quoted by the Russian news outlet Tass, said, “The two terrorists were eliminated in return fire”.

The gunshot at the shooting practice took place at around 10 a.m. (local time), according to Baza, a Russian news outlet with connections to the police.

It is pertinent to mention that this incident came as Russian President Vladimir Putin hastily mobilises the Russian military in Ukraine, an action that sparked riots and forced hundreds of thousands to escape Russia.

Russian President said more than 220,000 reservists had already been called up

According to a Associated Press report, in a drive to recruit 300,000 more reservists, Putin stated on Friday that more than 220,000 had already been called up. He assured them that the mobilisation would end in two weeks. In a nation where practically all men under the age of 65 are designated as reservists, officials gave confusing instructions on who should be called up for the service.

Despite the Russian President's declaration that only those who have recently served in the military would be called up, activists and rights organisations reported that military conscription offices were rounding up individuals without any prior military experience, some of whom were also medically unfit for duty, Associated Press reported.

The mass shooting on Saturday is considered to be a sign of rising tension inside the Russian army, which has persisted since the war's beginning, The Guardian reported.

Local news reports claimed that more than 20 recently mobilised soldiers have already lost their lives in the battle in Ukraine. Further, some of the freshly-recruited reservists uploaded recordings showing themselves being handed rusted weapons and made to sleep on the ground or even outside before being transferred to the front lines. Several clips have also shown numerous troops being exposed to poor circumstances at training facilities while they awaited deployment to Ukraine, and some of the fatalities in Russia's mobilisation facilities have also shown grave moral concerns.