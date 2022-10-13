11-yr-old Rescued From Rubble Of Shelled Mykolaiv Building As Russia Launches Drone Strike

On day 232 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, amid the escalation in war between the two nations, a 11-year-old boy was rescued from a building that was hit by a drone. Notably, the conflict further flared up after the destruction of the Crimea bridge, which was done by the Ukrainian forces, as per Russian claims.

According to the available visuals, authorities can be seen taking the 11-year-old boy on a stretcher, as a person embraces the boy. The teenage boy was rescued from a building which was hit by a drone in Mykolaiv. Moreover, visuals of drone battles between Russian and Ukrainian drones also emerged.

‘Russia using Iranian drones’: Ukraine

Ukraine in September alleged that Russia is using Iranian combat drones. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that the Iranian Kamikaze drones that are also known as ‘Suicide drones’ has inflicted serious damage to the armed forces of Ukraine.

Colonel Rodion Kulagin, commander of the artillery of Ukraine’s 92nd Mechanised Brigade, claimed that Iran-made Drones have been branded as Russian, by bringing about specific external physical changes in the drones. He elaborated on the same, stating that Iran's Shahed-136 delta-wing drones have been painted with Russian colours and rechristened as ‘Geranium 2’ and have begun hovering over the Kharkiv region in Ukraine, perhaps keeping an eye on the artillery and armour sites.

According to Colonel Kulagin, Russia so far has used Iranian drones in the Kharkiv region, where the 92nd Brigade and other Ukrainian forces have given stiff resistance to the Russian forces. “In other areas, the Russians have overwhelming artillery firepower, and they manage with that. Here, they no longer have that artillery advantage, and so they have started to resort to these drones,” the Ukrainian commander told the WSJ.

Image: Republic World