11-yr-old Ukrainian Boy Who Fled To Slovakia Alone Was Displaced By Syrian War 10yrs Ago

As the Russian conflict with Kyiv escalated, an 11-year-old boy embarked upon a heroic journey of 700 miles to Slovakia alone in an attempt to escape the all-out war. The Ukrainian boy crossed into Slovakia with merely a plastic bag containing necessary belongings, his passport, and a telephone number scribbled in his palm, Slovak Interior Ministry said in a Facebook post, hailing his "fearlessness and determination." Although, this is not the first time young Hassan had to leave his home. As a baby, Hassan along with his family was forced to flee the Syrian war about a decade ago.

"He conquered everyone with his smile, fearlessness, and determination of a real hero," a Slovak Interior Ministry representative said, according to the Facebook post, adding that his smile "won everybody's hearts."

Hassan undertook a journey of hundreds of miles from Zaporizhzhia, where was made to board a train heading to Slovakia. His mother scrawled a phone number on his hand to contact relatives in the Slovakian capital, Bratislava, The Guardian reported. Hassan crossed the border, safely escaping the harrowing Russian attack on Ukraine, and was received by volunteers who helped to contact his siblings in Bratislava. Shortly after they were reunited. On learning son's safe arrival, Hassan's mother thanked all those who helped him in a Facebook video message.

"I am grateful you have saved my child’s life. Next to my town is a nuclear power plant that the Russians are shooting at. I couldn’t leave my mother – she can’t move on her own,” Yulia Pisetskaya said in her Facebook post, who stayed back in Ukraine to help her ailing mother.

Speaking to Washington Post, Hassan recalled his journey in crammed trains from Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya. Elated on being reunited with his siblings, Hassan said he is happy that his elder sister, Luna, dubbed him a "hero". Luna also told the publication that while escaping the Syrian war "he (Hassan) was very small and doesn't remember. I am was glad for it and hoped he would never see such war."

Half of the 2 million Ukrainian refugees are children: UNICEF

As per the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR), nearly 2 million have been pushed to flee their homes in Ukraine as the all-out Russia-Ukraine war turned bloodier by the day. About 1 million among them are children who have been uprooted from their lives, education, and basic safety, according to United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). The enormous scale of exodus announced by the UN on Tuesday was reportedly equivalent to the historic refugee influx into Europe during the Syrian war.

With over 2,000 killed and thousands more injured in Ukraine, the European Union has implemented unprecedented relaxations for refugees within in borders. Under newly declared rules Ukrainian nations can avail temporary protection anywhere within the 27-nation bloc for up to three years. On the other hand, with relentless Ukrainian refugees pouring into neighbouring European countries, the UN has asked authorities to identify and register unaccompanied or separated children citing "heightened risk of violence, abuse end exploitation."

(Image: @RomanMikulec/Facebook)