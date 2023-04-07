13-year-old British Boy Who Raised 'Bowl For Ukraine' Initiative Launches New Fundraiser

A 13-year-old boy, who went viral for raising 250,000 euros for Ukrainian children, launched a new ‘hope bowl’ fundraiser to help the children of East Africa. Last year, Gabriel Clark became an internet sensation with his “Bowl for Ukraine” initiative. Under this initiative, Clark carved a wooden bowl which was etched with the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Clark then went on to auction these bowls raising a whopping 250,000 euros for the children of the war-stricken country, Sky News reported. This year the young boy who lives in Cumbria, a town in North West England, is planning to achieve the same feat.

This year, the teenager decided to create another bowl called ‘The Hope Bowl’. According to Sky News, Clark was inspired to take this initiative by the success of his last fundraiser and how it helped to benefit the children in a school in Poland. The Polish school supported more than 450 children from Ukraine aged between 6 to 17 and helped them to study the Ukrainian curriculum in their native language along with Polish language lessons. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which started in February last year has impacted the lives of children to a great extent. Thousands of children had to leave their schools due to the war.

Save the Children’s Emergency Fund

According to Sky News, with the new initiative Clark is planning to raise money for Save the Children’s Emergency Fund to support the children who are struggling around the world, especially in East Africa. "I feel as though children can sometimes be underappreciated and they need our support because they can't work to earn money to help themselves," Gabriel said. "And the world has so many issues with it so I think if I can do my part to straighten some of them out then I want to try,” he added as per the Sky News. According to the British news outlet, Clark takes 10 hours to make the bowl. The wood incorporated in the bowl includes Ash, Sapele and Zebrano. The three components in the wood include three main areas of Save the Children’s work around the world - education, food and medicine. As of now, Gabriel has already raised a whopping 6,000 euros.