Amid the ongoing Russian invasion, a Ukrainian passport reportedly saved the life of a 16-year-old kid during intense shelling in the Mariupol city. The Ukrainian foreign ministry shared a photograph of the aforementioned passport on Wednesday wherein it can be observed that a piece of shrapnel embedded in it. Noting the ongoing shelling in Mariupol city, the ministry, in its Tweet, mentioned that the boy is undergoing surgery.

The tweet from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry's official handle, read, "A piece of shrapnel stuck in Ukrainian passport. It saved life of the 16 year boy. The boy is in surgery now. Shelling of the city continues. Mariupol, Ukraine, 1 March 2022."

A piece of shrapnel stuck in Ukrainian passport. It saved life of the 16 year boy. The boy is in surgery now. Shelling of the city continues.



📍Mariupol, Ukraine, 1 March 2022 pic.twitter.com/gIRyuHZKjI — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 2, 2022

As the escalating Russian invasion reached its seventh day, Ukraine continue to be subjected to severe shelling, street combat, and bombardment. On the seventh day of attacks, two massive explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv amid a threat of Russian missile attacks as Moscow bombarded key Ukrainian cities.

Russia-Ukraine war

The Russian military on Tuesday, bombed the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial in Kyiv, Ukraine, wherein more than 30,000 Jews were massacred at the same location 81 years ago during World War II. In addition, Russian forces are said to have gained control of the first large city in the south, Kherson, while conflict ensued across the country.

In addition, Russian Army paratroopers landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. According to the Ukrainian Army, clashes transpired soon after Russia's airborne forces arrived. With a population of around 1.4 million inhabitants, Kharkiv is a largely Russian-speaking city on the Russian border of Ukraine. As the fighting evolved to be more severe, the city mayor said that Russian soldiers had attacked residential areas, which were continually bombed.

According to multiple media sources, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Russia will not allow Ukraine to possess nuclear weapons. This comes as Ukraine and the West have chastised Russian President Vladimir Putin for keeping his strategic nuclear weapons on high alert. Furthermore, in his State of the Union speech, US President Joe Biden, once again threatened 'dictator' Vladimir Putin with diplomatic and economic isolation for invading Ukraine.

