20 more Assam students evacuated from Ukraine

Guwahati, Mar 4 (PTI) Twenty more Assam students, stranded in war-torn Ukraine, have arrived in New Delhi, taking the total number of evacuees from the state to 83, officials said here on Friday.

The students arrived in different batches at Indira Gandhi International Airport and Hindon Air Force Station, where they were received by Assam government officials.

Six students arrived late on Thursday night in three separate flights while 12 others arrived by an Air Force flight on Friday morning, and two others at IGI Airport in the afternoon.

All the evacuated students have been accommodated in Assam House and Assam Bhavan in New Delhi, where they will stay till arrangements are made for their onward journey to the state.

The state government has a list of 212 people from Assam stranded in Ukraine, with the highest of 88 from Kamrup Metropolitan district, followed by 17 from Morigaon and 10 from Kamrup.

The list comprises the stranded people whose information the state government has received so far. The numbers, however, may change.

District administrations, as per the direction of Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, are reaching out to the parents of the students who are still stranded in the war-ravaged east European country.

The Assam government is also in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of all people from the state. PTI DG ACD ACD

