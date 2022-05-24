In a bid to support Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said around 50 defence leaders from around the world met on Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to the war-hit nation. According to Austin, some countries have also pledged to assist Ukraine with Harpoon launchers and missiles in order to protect its coast.

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the US Defense Secretary refused to comment on whether the Biden administration is mulling sending high-tech mobile rocket launchers to Ukraine but affirmed that nearly 20 nations have agreed to send new packages of security assistance to Kyiv.

I was delighted that more than 40 countries joined today’s virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting. We had a highly productive set of discussions, and we welcomed a host of brand new security assistance announcements from literally all over the world: (1/5) pic.twitter.com/NHKgeZ5TAZ — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) May 24, 2022

Notably, on several occasions, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had sought an urgent supply of mobile rocket launchers, but neither US nor any other European nations delivered the weapon to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the US Defence Secretary informed reporters that Denmark will send a Harpoon launcher and missiles to Ukraine in order to defend its coast.

He noted that the delivery of the Harpoon launcher is crucial to clear the traffic in the Black Sea. According to Austin, the deployment of the launcher will ensure the movement of commercial ships entering Ukraine ports. Notably, the Black sea has been blocked by Russian forces since the first week of the invasion.

“We’ve gained a sharper, shared sense of Ukraine’s priority requirements and the situation on the battlefield,” Austin told reporters after the virtual meeting with the defence leaders. “Many countries are donating critically needed artillery ammunition, coastal defence systems and tanks and other armoured vehicles. Others came forward with new commitments for training," he added.

Further, he maintained that the Czech Republic has donated helicopters, tanks and rockets to Ukraine. Other than the Czech Republic, Italy, Greece, Norway and Poland announced new donations of artillery systems and ammunition to the war-torn country, he added.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning, that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine.

Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Recently, during an interview with a Russian state media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, "Moscow is not in the mood to wrap up the ongoing military operations until the goals are accomplished".

(Image: AP)