3 Indications That Ukraine Is Softening Its Position As Russia Escalates Attack On Day 13

As the special military operations of Russia in Ukraine continued even on the thirteenth day, Kherson has been captured and several other cities like Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv are under attack, slowly closing in on Kyiv. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has pegged the number of Ukrainians killed at the hands of Russian troops at 406. It said that another 801 injured civilians had been confirmed as of midnight Sunday.

Not to forget, more than two million people have now fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has called it the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two. Refugees have fled to neighbouring countries- like Poland (1,204,000), Hungary (191,000), Slovakia (141,000), Moldova (83,000), Romania (82,000), Russia (99,300) and Belarus (453), as per UNHCR.

This in view, from Day 1 to Day 13, there seems a change in Ukraine's tone. It has softened, and there are three major indications of the same.

Want 'direct talk' between Zelenskyy & Putin

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv wanted direct talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin. "We have long wanted a direct conversation between the president of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin, because we all understand that it is he who makes the final decisions, especially now," he said. The statement comes a day after the third round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The third round of talks with Ukraine was focused on opening humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities under fire.

After the first and second rounds, Ukraine had boldly, and in clear words underlined its dissatisfaction with respect to the talks. But after the third round, a negotiator from Kyiv- presidential advisor Mikhailo Podolyak in a tweet said, "We have achieved some positive results concerning the logistics of humanitarian corridors."

The third round of negotiations has ended. There are small positive subductions in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors... Intensive consultations have continued on the basic political block of the regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees. pic.twitter.com/s4kEwTNRhI — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 7, 2022

Zelenskyy drops a hint on allowing Crimea to be part of Russia

Zelenskyy also dropped a big hint on the possibility of recognising Crimea as part of Russia and the breakaway Donbass and Luhansk regions to be recognised as independent regions. He said that a compromise could be discussed. "We can discuss this and find a compromise on how people will live there," Zelenskyy said.

This is a major shift from Ukraine's earlier stand. On February 22, the Ukrainian President had said that they will challenge that. "We are not afraid of anyone", he had said.

Zelenskyy unsparing on West; denounces 'unkept promises'

Moreover, Zelensky said that he has 'denounced the unkept promises' to protect Ukraine from Russian attacks. Outlining that the offensive has continued for the thirteenth day, the Ukrainian President said the West had promised help to Ukraine against Russia by helping with the airspace and providing planes, but none of them has been fulfilled as of yet.

"If the world stands aside, it will lose itself forever. Because there are some unconditional values. First of all, the right to life. This is what we are fighting for here, in Ukraine. This is what the world needs to protect," Zelenskyy said. The Ukrainian President added, "While Russians are to blame for the killings, responsibility is shared by those who for 13 days in their Western offices haven’t been able to approve an obviously necessary decision, who didn’t save our cities from these bombs and missiles – although they can."

His response was reportedly in reaction to NATO and the West's denial of imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine