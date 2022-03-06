As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the 11th day, with Russian armies invading more and more Ukrainian territory and western countries imposing heavy sanctions on Russia, nearly 3,000 American volunteers have responded to Ukraine's call for people to serve in an international battalion to help Ukraine against Russian invasion. This came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his US counterpart Joe Biden on Sunday to discuss financial assistance and sanctions against Russia. Responding to the call of the Ukrainian President, more than 3000 US volunteers have come forward to help Ukraine against Russia's invading forces.

Many soldiers have stepped forward from other nations, including countries from other post-Soviet states such as Georgia and Belarus, a representative of the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington told VOA News. Earlier, Zelenskyy posted an emotional video and spoke about the "international legion" of 16,000 foreign volunteers, whom he said are being asked to "join in the defence of Ukraine, Europe, and the world." The President said, "We have nothing to lose but our own freedom."

Notably, the Ukrainian government has already temporarily lifted the visa requirement for the volunteers. Matthew Parker, an American veteran with 22 years of service in the US Army, was the first who came forward to support Ukraine. He said he made the decision even before Zelenskyy's appeal, reported Voa News. Previously, he only had 12 veterans with whom he had served over the years. He planned to take a plane to Poland, get to the Ukrainian border, and register for territorial defence units along with other Ukrainian volunteers.

"If we did not have the procedure, it would have been a process of just showing up at the border. Maybe not knowing how to speak the language and trying to convince somebody. This way, they will know our experience. They know our training. They can send us to places where they need us, "he said.