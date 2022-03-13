35 Killed In Russia's Air-strike On Ukraine Military Base Near Poland: Lviv Governor

The death toll from Russia's airstrike on a military base near Western Ukraine's Lviv has reached 35, a regional official has confirmed. On Sunday, Russia expanded its military offensive, targeting Western Ukraine- which was earlier seen as a safe hub for refugees and officials. Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine’s border with NATO member Poland.

More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling training facility that is less than 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the closest border point with Poland, Associated Press reported, citing the governor of Ukraine’s western Lviv region. The airstrikes have killed at least 35 people, Ukraine has confirmed.

Notably, the base has also hosted international NATO drills in the past. The base borders Poland, which is a key location for routing Western military aid to Ukraine. According to reports, the airstrike by Russia follows its threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country and withstand Russia's invasion.

Russia attacks Western Ukraine, Zelenskyy dials Poland

As the Russian invasion runs into its third week, Moscow has intensified attacks in the Western part of Ukraine, which was earlier used as a safe corridor for evacuation by India, as well as several other nations. In the last 24-48 hours, Russian forces have mounted attacks on Lviv, nearby Yavoriv, and the city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Concerns have been expressed regarding the safety of the thousands of refugees, journalists, and foreign officials who had moved to the region to escape the Russian offensive. The picturesque city had become ground zero for displaced Ukrainians who are stationed there as a stopping point before making their way to the Polish border about 43 miles (70 kilometres) away.

In the light of the airstrikes near the Ukraine-Poland border, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dialled up Polish President Andrzej Duda, informing him of the crimes of the Russian aggressor. Zelenskyy also spoke to Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov and thanked the two countries for their support for Ukraine's integration into the European Union.

Held talks with 🇵🇱 President @AndrzejDuda and 🇧🇬 Prime Minister @KirilPetkov. Informed on the course of 🇺🇦’s defense, the crimes of the Russian aggressor. We appreciate the assistance provided and the support of 🇪🇺 for 🇺🇦’s integration. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2022

