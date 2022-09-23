4 Russian-backed Separatist Regions In Ukraine To Hold Referendums On Joining Russia Today

As the ruthless war in Eastern Europe continues unabated, four Russian-controlled regions in Ukraine will hold a referendum on joining Russia today, Friday. According to the Anadolu Agency report, the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk will conduct the vote on September 23-27 on whether to join the Russian Federation, representatives of the separatist regions stressed on Tuesday.

It is to note that Moscow may believe that a formal annexation would help cease Russian territorial losses after a powerful Ukrainian counteroffensive let it recover considerable tracts of land in the Kharkiv region. However, the West and Ukraine, according to The Guardian, have stated that they would not recognise the annexations and will not be deterred by Russia's new territorial claims.

In the meantime, Moscow-backed Kherson, one of the four areas, has announced that there would be a vote on joining the Russian government. The referendum on the province's annexation to Russia was apparently announced through Telegram by Vladimir Saldo, the chief of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region. Saldo claimed that the choice was made in response to requests from the general public and government organisations.

According to media reports, Donetsk and Luhansk have declared that they have been getting ready to hold "polls" as of this week, providing evidence that the Kremlin has chosen to legally annex the seized region. Along with Kherson, Zaporizhzhia will also hold refrendum.

West will not recognise the Russian annexations of Ukrainian regions

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken asserted that Washinton would never agree to recognize the referendums held in the regions of Ukrainian regions. According to Tass report, Blinken said, “If these referenda proceed, and if Russia purports to annex Ukrainian territory, the United States will never, never recognize it".

Meanwhile, Jake Sullivan, the White House's national security adviser, claimed that the referenda "are an affront to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that underpin the international system." As per The Guardian report, he added, “If this does transpire”, the US would never acknowledge Russia's claims to any supposedly taken territories of Ukraine.

Josep Borrell, the chief of the European Union's foreign policy, also noted that all those responsible for "these 'referenda' and other violations of international law in Ukraine," will be held responsible, and further punitive actions against Moscow would be considered.

Additionally, the decision has not been publicly approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin or the Kremlin. The referendum preparations have, however, received support from prominent Russian officials, including former President Dmitry Medvedev.

(Image: AP)