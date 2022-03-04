Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, the satellite company Maxar Technologies has released more visuals of the Russian military convoy heading towards the north of Kyiv which stretches up to 40 miles translating to around 65 km. The visuals come in contradiction to a previous report by Maxar which stated the convoy stretches up to 17 miles.

As the Russian troops continue to carry out their extreme invasion operations in other parts of Ukraine followed by explosions, bombings, and shelling, at the same time, the convoy outside north of Kyiv has raised speculations on whether the Russian forces will be targeting to control the territory around it. As evident in the visuals, the 40-mile convoy has multiple vehicles in pictures including armored vehicles, trucks, tanks, artillery pieces, fuel tankers, among others further indicating a massive attack on Kyiv.

This came shortly after reports erupted suggesting that the convoy has come to a halt due to certain challenges on the path. While uncertainty continues to remain over the movement of the convoy, things still remain tense as the forces are set to approach Kyiv.

Speaking on the halt of the convoy's movement, the UK Defence Ministry in a statement informed the Russians were stalled around 19 miles outside Kyiv and has thus made a very "little discernible progress".

"The main body of the large Russian column advancing on Kyiv remains over 30 km from the center of the city, having been delayed by staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown, and congestion. The column has made little discernible progress in over three days," it added.

Also, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby spoke on the development and said that while the Russian convoy towards Kyiv "remains stalled," there was significant concern over whether the window to provide aid to the Ukrainian cities is closing down.

Russia intensifies attack over Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its ninth day, Putin's forces have intensified their attacks on the country further directly targeting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. While the attacks had triggered a fire in the plant, no damages were reported in the reactors and also no leaking took place.

Notably, the Ukrainian emergency services have confirmed that the fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP fire has been extinguished. An update published to the State Emergency Services official Telegram account stated, "At 06:20 the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhya NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims.”

Apart from that, explosions and shelling continue to occur over various cities.

Image: Republic World