435 Days Of Active Conflict: A Brief Overview Of Russia-Ukraine War

A look at major updates as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters Day 435:

The Kremlin has alleged that Kyiv made an attempt to carry out a drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin with the intention of assassinating him. According to the Kremlin, the attack was thwarted by Russian defences after two drones were deployed. The Kremlin has condemned the incident as a premeditated terrorist act and an assault on the life of the Russian Federation's president, as stated in their official website statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuted the accusation of Ukraine's involvement, stating that their focus is on defending their own territory, not attacking Putin or Moscow. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the United States could not verify Russia's claim that Ukraine targeted Putin.

Russian strikes in Ukraine kills civilians as Kyiv preps for counteroffensive

According to Zelenskyy, 21 civilians were killed in Ukraine's Kherson region on Wednesday as a result of Russian shells, which struck various locations including a hypermarket, a railway station, and residential buildings.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would soon start a counteroffensive on its own soil against Russian forces. “This is why I am sure we will soon have aircraft. Because we will soon conduct an offensive, and after it I am sure we will be given planes,” he said.

Kyiv authorities reported that Russia initiated its third consecutive nightly assault on the city, launching a drone strike on a building in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday. Ukraine's air force command stated that they had destroyed 21 out of the 26 Shahed drones, which were manufactured in Iran. Meanwhile, Kyiv officials revealed that their air defense systems had successfully intercepted and neutralized the drones sent over the city, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

A fuel storage facility located close to a significant bridge in Krasnodar, Russia's southwestern region, caught fire early on Wednesday, according to the regional governor. Although there were no reports of casualties, Russia's state-owned news agency Tass reported that the blaze, which occurred at an oil facility in Volna, was caused by a drone crash. Smoke from the fire was visible from occupied Crimea, across the Kerch Strait.

'Was not informed by the White House beforehand': Zelenskyy on Pentagon leaks

Zelenskyy has revealed that he was not informed by the White House about the recent leak of highly classified US intelligence documents, which has garnered global attention. He expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that the failure to brief him was disadvantageous for Ukraine. Zelenskyy added that the lack of communication is also damaging to the reputation of the White House and the United States as a whole.

Zelenskyy's visit to allies

During Zelenskyy's visit to Finland, a coalition of Nordic nations declared their support for Ukraine's inclusion in both NATO and the EU. Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland released a joint statement affirming their commitment to providing political, financial, humanitarian, and military assistance to Ukraine for as long as it is necessary.

According to the Dutch government, Zelenskyy is scheduled to travel to the Netherlands on Thursday, where he is expected to deliver a speech and hold meetings with the Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, and members of parliament.

While German police initially confirmed Zelenskyy's planned visit to Berlin on May 13, a security source has since claimed that the premature disclosure of the visit has left its status uncertain. As such, it remains unclear whether the visit will proceed as originally planned.

Ukraine and the EU have agreed to extend their "economic visa-free" agreement for an additional 12 months. The agreement, initially signed in 2022 following the outbreak of war, enables Ukrainian businesses to continue exporting goods to the EU without any quotas, export duties, or tariffs.