50 Nations Slam UNSC Russian Veto, Will Hold Putin Accountable For Ukraine Attack At UNGA

Bristling at Russia's veto in the vote against it in the UN Security Council on Friday, 50 countries issued a joint statement condemning Moscow's abuse of its veto. The statement read by US envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield after the vote on condemning Russia and demanding 'immediate, complete and unconditional' withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine concluded. Eleven countries voted in favour, while India along with China & UAE abstained from voting and Russia vetoed the vote - reducing it to a mere symbolic censure.

50 nations issue joint statement on Russia

"The UN Charter was written with the express purpose of preventing a war like the one President Putin just started. This war has brought, in just its first days, devastating losses of life – and Russia alone is accountable," read the statement. Holding Putin responsible for violating Ukraine’s sovereignty, international law, UN charter, the nations said 'President Putin is the aggressor here. There is no middle ground.'

It added, "We believe we have a particular responsibility to stand up to this violation of the UN Charter because Russia is a Permanent Member of the Security Council who is culpable. Russia has abused its power today to veto our strong resolution. Russia cannot, and will not, veto accountability. We will be taking this matter to the General Assembly, where the Russian veto does not apply and the nations of the world will continue to hold Russia accountable."

The statement was issued by the following 50 nations - Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Micronesia, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Russia invades Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On Thursday, Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbas region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border. The Russian Navy is attacking from the shores of Mariupol and Odessa and troops have taken over Chernobyl nuclear plant, heading towards Kyiv. With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordering martial law and full Army mobilization, over 100,000 Ukrainians have fled while many nationals including Indians are stuck in Ukraine as airspaces were shut down. 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed since Thursday.