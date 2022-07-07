70 Million People Pushed Into Poverty Due To Inflation Amid Ukraine War, Claims UN Report

In its recent report, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) stated that at least 71 million additional people worldwide are reeling under poverty as a result of rising food and energy costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to the UN agency, at least 51.6 million additional people, living on $1.90 or less per day, are estimated to have entered poverty within the first three months of the ongoing war in Eastern Europe. This increased the overall percentage of people experiencing poverty to 9% of the global population.

The report further claimed that an additional 20 million individuals now live on less than $3.20 per day.

According to the UN report, families in low-income countries spend 42% of their income on food, but after the West imposed sanctions on Russia, the cost of gasoline and basic foods like wheat, sugar, and cooking oil skyrocketed. It further stated that prices also increased as a result of Ukraine's blocked ports and inability to ship grains to low-income nations, rapidly plunging millions of people into poverty. “The cost of living impact is almost without precedent in a generation... and that is why it is so serious,” UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner stated, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

People fell into poverty at rapid rate since the Ukraine war: UNDP

The UNDP further stated that the rate at which this many people fell into poverty was faster than the economic hardship seen during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It further claimed that around 125 million more people fell into poverty during the course of lockdowns, whereas, more than 70 million people came into this category in just three months after Russia launched a full-fledged war in Ukraine in late February. “The speed of this is very quick,” said George Molina, UNDP chief economist and author of the report.

At least 20 nations have been hit hardest by inflation: UNDP

It should be mentioned here that Egypt, Iraq, Turkey, Haiti, Argentina, Rwanda, Kenya, Sudan, Ghana, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines are among the 20 nations that have been hit hardest by inflation. According to the UNDP, there are more people who are living in poverty in these nations, some of which have experienced political unrest, like Sudan and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, people who are already living in extreme poverty in nations like Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Mali, Nigeria, and Yemen suffer greatly from the effects of inflation, the report claimed.

