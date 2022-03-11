One week into the conflict in Ukraine had turned about half a million children into refugees. Russian invasion into Ukraine had caused great loss to the lives of children and families. Children are more vulnerable to being injured or getting killed in massive explosions.

It is believed that over one million children have fled in search of safety zones since the first day of conflict. UNICEF envoy warned that this Ukraine conflict had excruciating effects on children.

According to ANI, "Countless numbers of children are floundering in search of safety, which is an indication of the definite situations for children and families in Ukraine", said Afshan Khan UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

"They are leaving behind everything that's theirs and this is heartbreaking", added the officer. Meanwhile, it is believed that six trucks carrying nearly 70 tons of supplies have reached Ukraine.

This included personal protection and medical equipment, surgical and obstetrics kits. According to ANI, UNICEF is working with partners to provide medical supplies in 5 different hospitals that are in conflict-affected parts of Ukraine, to benefit 20,000 children and mothers.

'Trying everything to aid children and families', says UNICEF envoy

Keeping in mind the war effects, UNICEF is providing aid for children and families in Ukraine. Essential supplies and medical necessities have been dispatched from the largest UNICEF warehouse and humanitarian club in the world.

UNICEF had activated 'Blue Dots' spaces for refugees from Ukraine, to provide them with access to essential services. While additional supplies are on the way from Copenhagen and Turkey, it is expected to reach in coming days, as per ANI.

Also, UNICEF appealed for $349 million for the welfare of children and neighboring countries and to enable the provision of critical life-saving support. This includes $276 million for immediate needs and $73 million for neighboring countries.

Image: Twitter/@AfshanKhan_