80 Schools In Occupied Donetsk Region Forced To Shift To Russian Curriculum: Report

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war that entered its fourth month, nearly 80 schools in occupied regions of Donetsk in east Ukraine have been forced to switch to the Russian method of education. According to a report by Tass News Agency, primary and secondary educators will now have to follow the Russian curriculum and Russian language instructions.

This comes after Russian troops in Genichesk in Kherson Oblast demanded teachers in local schools adhere to the Russian programme from September 1, Kherson Regional Deputy Yuri Sobovesky said in a Facebook post. The invading forces also threatened that those teachers who fail to comply with the new rules would be sent to Crimea "for retraining in the summer," while the rest would be dismissed.

Russia 'wants to destroy everything': Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his usual late-night address on Tuesday stated that Russian forces want to "destroy everything" in East Ukraine. Describing the situation in Donbass as "extremely difficult", he asserted that the invaders were using all their might to devastate the cities. "The situation in Donbass is extremely difficult. In fact, all the strength the Russian army still has was thrown there to attack. Lyman, Popasna, Severodonetsk, Slovyansk - the occupiers want to destroy everything there," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video address.

The embattled President's address also underlined the timeline of the war, saying that Ukraine has survived "at the cost of tens of thousands of men and women who were killed by occupiers." He also taunted Russia for "slowing down" in their assault on parts of Ukraine and mocked Kremlin's statement that stated the invaders were slowing down "deliberately." In his usual stern tone, Zelenskyy remarked, "Well, after three months of looking for an explanation why they failed to break Ukraine in three days, they came up with nothing better than to claim that they had allegedly planned to do so."

Meanwhile, on the 91st day of the all-out war, Russia continued shelling the southern, eastern, and western cities of Ukraine. Early on Wednesday, the Governor of Lviv, Maksym Kozytskyi said that invading troops launched two air raids on the city overnight. They also bombarded the Luhansk region, killing at least 14. Sergei Haidai, governor of Luhansk, described the situation in Luhansk as "very unfortunate and getting worse." He added, that the invaders have decided to "completely erase" Sievierodonetsk. Russian forces also renewed missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia where at least 1 was reported dead and several others injured.