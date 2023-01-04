89 Russian Troops Killed Including Deputy Commander On New Year's Eve Attack: Russian MoD

In the latest Russia-Ukraine war, 89 Russian soldiers were killed on New Year's Eve in an attack by the Ukrainian forces on their quarters, said the Russian Ministry of Defense on January 3, reported the Kyiv Independent citing a local Ukrainian News report. In the attack, the regiment's deputy commander, Lieutenant Colonel Bachurin has also been killed. The Russian Defence Ministry also shared High-Mobility Rocket Artillery System (HIMARS) has been used by the Ukrainian forces, as per the Ukrainian local news reports citing the Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti.

Footage posted online showed a building purported to be a vocational college in Makiivka, a city in the Russian-controlled part of Donetsk territory, reduced to rubble, reported the Kyiv Independent. As per the Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine's military, 400 Russian soldiers have been killed and at least 300 have been injured in the New Year’s Eve strike in the occupied city of Makiivka, reported the Kyiv Independent citing a Telegram post.

Ghastly Russia - Ukraine war

Russian troops were attacked in the outskirts of the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on January 3, injuring one person, informed Oleksandr Starukh, regional governor, as per local news reports. Earlier on January 4, at least 19 Ukraine's residential complexes were targeted by Russian strikes, reported the Zaporizhzhia territory State Administration. However, there is no information on the casualties due to the attack.

"Russia has been losing between 50 to 100 soldiers each day in the battle of Bakhmut", said Serhii Cherevaty in early December, the spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Military Command, reported Kyiv Independent.

Russia has occupied nearly all of Luhansk territory but has only managed to take parts of Donetsk territory, during their February invasion. The areas of Donbas which combines Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk territories have been witnessing intense fighting war since the invasion.