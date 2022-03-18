98-yr-old Ukrainian World War-II Veteran Offers To Defend Motherland Amid War With Russia

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered the 23rd day, a 98-year-old World War-II veteran has offered to defend her motherland. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs took to its Twitter account to inform that a 98-year-old WW-II veteran named Olha Tverdokhlibova is ready to defend her country for the second time in her life. According to the ministry, despite her skills and experience, the elderly woman was not allowed to fight due to her age.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the tweet insisted that the 98-year-old World War-II veteran will be able to celebrate another victory soon in Kyiv. Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted, "98 y.o. Olha Tverdokhlibova, WWII veteran faced a war for the 2nd time in her life. She was ready to defend her Motherland again, but despite all the merits and experience was denied, though, because of age. We are sure, she will celebrate another victory soon in Kyiv." In another post, Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Russia of intentionally targeting a nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The Ministry further reiterated their demand to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine to ensure the safety of infrastructure like nuclear power plants. The Ukraine Foreign Affairs Ministry emphasised that installing a no-fly zone over Ukraine will protect its nationals from bombing.

Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine's Defence Ministry on Friday, March 18, claimed that Russian armed forces have been making efforts to increase the military groups towards Kyiv by moving units from Central and Eastern military districts. According to the Ministry, the movement of Russian troops has not been reported in Volyn, Poliske and Siversky directions. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian troops have not been involved in carrying out offensive actions in Slobozhansky and Sumy directions.

Nearly 14,200 Russian troops lost their lives: Ukraine Foreign Ministry

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday claimed that nearly 14,200 Russian troops have been killed in the attack since the Russian invasion had started on February 24. According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1,448 combat armoured machines, 205 artillery pieces, 450 tanks, 112 helicopters, 93 aircraft, 43 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 879 vehicles and 60 cisterns. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Ukraine has destroyed three vessels, 11 special equipments and 12 unmanned aerial vehicles of Russia.

Image: AP/Twitter/@MFA_Ukraine