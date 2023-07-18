'A Cynical Move,' EU Chief Condemns Russia's Decision To Terminate Grain Deal

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen “strongly” condemned Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea Grain Deal. On Monday, Moscow confirmed that it is withdrawing itself from the deal which was brokered by Turkey in 2022. In a tweet following the announcement, von der Leyen called it a “cynical move” and assured that the regional body will continue to ensure food security for the world’s vulnerable.

“I strongly condemn Russia’s cynical move to terminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, despite UN & Türkiye’s efforts. EU is working to ensure food security for the world’s vulnerable. #EUSolidarityLanes will continue bringing agrifood products out of Ukraine & to global markets,” von der Leyen wrote in a tweet on Monday. The Foreign Minister of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra also called Russia’s move “utterly immoral”. Hoekstra stated that extending the deal was important to prevent the food prices from rising in vulnerable countries around the world. “It is disappointing that #Russia obstructs the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Extending the deal is important to prevent food prices from rising and to avoid market destabilisation,” he wrote on Twitter. “It is utterly immoral that Russia continues to weaponise food. The Netherlands urges Russia to resume the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative without delay. We support the @UN, the @EU_Commission, and Türkiye in their efforts to find a solution,” he furthered.

Russia denies that Crimea incident has anything to do with it

On Monday, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation announced that Russia is terminating the deal and allowing it to expire. However, Russia made it clear that the attack on the Crimean Bridge had nothing to do with the decision. “Unfortunately, the part of the Black Sea agreements concerning Russia has not been implemented so far,” Kremlin spokesperson stated in a press briefing on Monday. “Therefore, its deal has been terminated. As soon as the Russian part is completed, the Russian side will return to the implementation of this deal immediately,” he furthered as per the report by CNN.

The country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also stated that Kremlin has formally informed Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations about its decision, RIA Novosti reported. The UN office in Istanbul confirmed the news and stated that they have received a notice from Russia over their decision to end the deal. “The Secretary-General will not stop his efforts to facilitate the unimpeded access to global markets for food products and fertilizers from both Ukraine and the Russian Federation to preserve global food security,” the UN official told CNN. The Black Sea Grain Initiative was an agreement that allowed for the safe passage of gain exports from southern Ukraine to the global market. The UN official insisted that the cancellation of the deal would inevitably cause human suffering. “There is simply too much at stake in a hungry and hurting world,” the official remarked.