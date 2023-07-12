'A Dead End': Russia Warns 'crazy West', NATO’s Assistance To Ukraine Brings WWIII Closer

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia’s powerful Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, has stated that the increase in military assistance to Ukraine by the NATO alliance brings World War III closer. The statement by the Russian official came after first day of the NATO summit in which a number of countries pledged more weaponry and financial support.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in a tweet said, "Tomorrow we will continue our work in Vilnius Our defence is a top priority, and I am grateful to our partners for their willingness to take new steps. More weapons for our warriors, more protection of life for the whole of Ukraine! We will bring new important defense tools to Ukraine."

He also shared his bilateral meetings plan for day two at the summit, which is planned with "the American, Canadian, German, British, Dutch, Japanese and other partners. The first inaugural meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council is also scheduled."

Russian Deputy Secretary condemns the West's aid pledge

While condemning the West's aid pledge to Ukraine, Medvedev said the assistance would not deter Russia from achieving its goals in Ukraine. Taking to Telegram, he wrote, "The completely crazy West could not come up with anything else … In fact, it’s a dead end. World War Three is getting closer." Further, he added, " What does all this mean for us? Everything is obvious. The special military operation will continue with the same goals.”

In May, Medvedev had pointed out the prospect of nuclear war where he said that Russia would resort to launching a pre-emptive strike if the West gives Ukraine nuclear weapons. And in January, he had stated that if Russia loses the Russia-Ukraine war, it might trigger a "nuclear war", reported A china- based media outlet. Recently, the Russian deputy secretary has also advocated against the use of cluster munitions.

Why is Russia criticising the West?

It is to be noted that the Biden administration in the US has been announcing several military aid packages. The most recent one was cluster munitions which typically release large numbers of small bomblets over a wide area and are banned by many countries. Also, the first day of the NATO summit in Lithuania has been fruitful for the Ukrainian President as France and Germany has announced more military aid.