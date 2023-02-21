'A Liar': Ukraine Blasts Putin's Parliament Speech, Says 'he Demonstrated His Confusion'

Ukraine on Tuesday slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin as he addressed the Federal Assembly in his "state-of-the-nation" speech and called him a "liar". Ukraine's Ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba, condemned Putin and tweeted, "What a liar." He recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron and Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to Russia to urge Putin to not start the war. This comes as Putin blasted the West for starting the war while adding that Russia is using force to stop it.

"Putin at it again, with his usual set of grievances. The biggest one: West & Ukraine were ready for a war with RU. As if there was no ultimatum. As if Macron, Scholz & Co didn’t spend 2021 traveling to Moscow, begging not to do it," the tweet further said.

"Putin at it again, with his usual set of grievances. The biggest one: West & Ukraine were ready for a war with RU. As if there was no ultimatum. As if Macron, Scholz & Co didn't spend 2021 traveling to Moscow, begging not to do it.



Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, called Putin "irrerevant and confused". He further added that the Russian forces are in a deadlock and have no promising solutions.

"Putin publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion. He stressed that RF is in "taiga deadlock”, has no promising solutions and won't have any. Because everywhere there are "Nazis, Martians and conspiracy theories" he tweeted.

Putin publicly demonstrated his irrelevance and confusion. He stressed that RF is in "taiga deadlock", has no promising solutions and won't have any. Because everywhere there are "Nazis, Martians and conspiracy theories"...

Putin's address to the Federal Assembly

Vladimir Putin stated that the current situation in Russia was "very difficult" and that the speech he was giving today was being given in a "very difficult context." The Russian president continued, attempting to justify his "special military operation" in Ukraine, by saying that forces have been working to "ensure security" on the nation's "historic territory."

Putin asserted that his soldiers have done "everything possible" to settle "this problem in a peaceful way" and that Ukrainians have been waiting for Russians to "come to their help."

Western authorities had been debating sending nuclear weapons to Ukraine before Russia launched its "special military operation." He claimed that the West has already supplied Ukraine substantial military hardware, aircraft, and defence systems. NATO was building military outposts and biological research facilities on Russia's borders while also spreading "repulsive lies" about the Minsk accords.

'They started the war', Putin targets the west

In February 2022, "everything was prepared," according to Putin, for Kyiv to take retaliatory measures against Donbas. “All of this was completely against the documents accepted by the UN security council”. :I would like to repeat, they started the war, and we used force in order to stop it," Putin said. Sevastopol was undoubtedly the next target after Donbas, he claimed, because the west's goal was to have unbridled power.

"The concepts of honour, trust, decency are not for the [West]. They are used to spitting on the whole world. It turned out that they treat the peoples of their countries in the same way," said the Kremlin leader. The West was negotiating the supply of air defense to Ukraine even before the special operation started, Putin stated.