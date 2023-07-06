A Look At All Crucial Updates Of Day 498 Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

Quick links:
Firefighters stand next to fuel tanks burning after the shelling that Russian officials in Donetsk said was conducted by Ukrainian forces, at a fuel depot in Makiivka, outside Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine | Image: AP
UN observers, on Wednesday made a plea for increased entry to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear power installation in Europe, following a back-and-forth of accusations between Moscow and Kyiv regarding a potential "catastrophic" act of sabotage at the facility under Russian control.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, too, stated on Wednesday that they have not detected any signs of mines or explosives, but emphasised the need for more access to the plant.