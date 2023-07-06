A Look At All Crucial Updates Of Day 498 Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

UN observers, on Wednesday made a plea for increased entry to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear power installation in Europe, following a back-and-forth of accusations between Moscow and Kyiv regarding a potential "catastrophic" act of sabotage at the facility under Russian control.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, too, stated on Wednesday that they have not detected any signs of mines or explosives, but emphasised the need for more access to the plant.

Events from Day 498 from the Ukraine war: