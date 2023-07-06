Last Updated:

A Look At All Crucial Updates Of Day 498 Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

UN observers appeal for greater access to Zaporizhzhia plant while a man who detonated explosives in Kyiv courthouse is dead.

Firefighters stand next to fuel tanks burning after the shelling that Russian officials in Donetsk said was conducted by Ukrainian forces, at a fuel depot in Makiivka, outside Donetsk, Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine | Image: AP


UN observers, on Wednesday made a plea for increased entry to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear power installation in Europe, following a back-and-forth of accusations between Moscow and Kyiv regarding a potential "catastrophic" act of sabotage at the facility under Russian control.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, too, stated on Wednesday that they have not detected any signs of mines or explosives, but emphasised the need for more access to the plant.

Events from Day 498 from the Ukraine war:

  • According to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the individual who detonated explosives in a courthouse in Kyiv on Wednesday has passed away. The explosion also resulted in injuries to police officers.
  • During a conversation with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden expressed his anticipation for the final approval of Sweden's Nato membership bid, which has been delayed. As the upcoming summit of the western alliance approaches, Biden reiterated his unwavering support for Sweden's inclusion in Nato. In the Oval Office, he emphasised his eagerness for the bid to be ratified, stating that he was "anxiously looking forward" to it.
  • Ahead of the upcoming Nato meeting, the UK's Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, and Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, met with their Polish counterparts, Zbigniew Rau and Mariusz Blaszczak, in London on Wednesday. The purpose of the pre-Nato summit meeting was to underscore the shared stance of the two countries on defence and foreign policy matters.
  • Rebeca Grynspan, the UN trade chief, stated that the United Nations is exerting "every effort" to secure the extension of the Black Sea grain deal and a memorandum of understanding aimed at facilitating the global market access for Russian fertilisers and other products. Grynspan emphasised the importance of maintaining both agreements to ensure price reductions and stability in the world's food and fertiliser markets. She made these remarks during a press conference in Geneva.
  • On Wednesday, Russia's defence ministry announced that Russian forces had launched strikes on three Ukrainian army groups near Bakhmut. However, there have been conflicting reports about the ongoing fighting in the region, and Reuters news agency has been unable to independently verify the situation on the battlefield. During its daily briefing, the ministry did not provide any comment regarding reports of Russian forces withdrawing from the village of Klishchiivka, located southwest of Bakhmut. A Russian-installed official in eastern Ukraine has denied such reports.
  • According to Vladimir Rogov, a prominent pro-Russian figure in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, there have been reports on his Telegram account stating that houses of local residents, a garage, and a car have sustained damage in the region as a result of Ukrainian fire. He also mentioned that there were no casualties. However, these claims have not been independently verified at this time.
  • As per a government order released on Wednesday, the former election spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin has been appointed to lead the state news agency Tass. This move highlights the Kremlin's increased control over the media, which has been tightened since the onset of the Ukraine war. This control has resulted in the closure of prominent independent news outlets and the labelling of numerous journalists and publications as "foreign agents."
  • According to Reuters, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated on Wednesday that the upcoming Nato summit should provide substantial security assurances to Ukraine. During a joint appearance in Warsaw with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Meloni expressed that Italy and Poland were in complete alignment on this matter, indicating a shared perspective on the issue.
  • Russia has accused a small US-based charity, the Altai Project, of deliberately obstructing the construction of a large gas pipeline to China. Consequently, the Russian government has labelled the organisation as an "undesirable organisation" and banned its activities. Jennifer Castner, the director of the Altai Project, has refuted these allegations, considering them absurd. This action against the charity is part of a broader crackdown on foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Russia, which includes the recent ban on the local branch of the WWF environmental group.
  • On Wednesday, Russia reported that one person was killed and 41 others, including two children, were injured due to Ukrainian fire in the town of Makiivka in eastern Ukraine. It's important to note that Makiivka is currently under occupation by Russian forces.
  • Overnight, a Russian rocket attack on Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region resulted in the damaging of residential buildings and a medical facility
  • The governors of Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions stated that Ukrainian forces fired across the border into their respective regions in the early hours of Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as a result of these incidents.
