'Catastrophic': This Is How The Russia-Ukraine War Looks On Its Day 476

Why you’re reading this: As Russian President Vladimir Putin denied Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy's claims of counteroffensive success, Moscow launched a large barrage of missiles some of which landed in central Ukraine claiming the lives of multiple people.

3 things you need to know:

Ukraine's counteroffensive commenced on June 8 this year.

Ukraine has claimed success so far as efforts are being made to retain territory in several directions.

Moscow has, however, denied any success by Kyiv, claiming Ukrainian losses during the conflict as “catastrophic”.

What are the warring sides saying?

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, met Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy to discuss risks to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant ahead of a planned visit to the facility on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy praised Ukrainian troops in his nighttime address and singled out units operating near Bakhmut, saying “There is forward movement in various areas”.

Putin claimed Ukrainian losses during the conflict are near “catastrophic” and that the counterattack had not been successful in any area. The Russian president made the claim during televised meetings with war correspondents and military bloggers.

“This is a massive counteroffensive, using strategic reserves that were prepared for this task,” Putin said. “They lost over 160, we lost 54 tanks, and some of them are subject to restoration and repair.”

What are the new aid packages from the West?

The US government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $325m which includes artillery rounds, anti-aircraft systems and 15 new Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles. The UK Ministry of Defence announced a $115m air defence package for Ukraine. Latvia allocated another $460,000 in aid to Ukraine following the Kakhova Dam disaster.

It is also to be noted here that the United States House of Representatives voted unanimously on a resolution calling for Russia to immediately release imprisoned US journalist Evan Gershkovich.

Moscow, on the other hand, has flagged it may withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal after Putin said he had been cheated by the West who failed to deliver on a promise to help bring Russian agricultural goods to world markets.

How does the battlefield look on Day 476th of the War?

There are mounting damages and destructions with the war entering its 476th day. A Russian missile strike on an apartment in Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy's hometown, in central Ukraine killed 11 and injured more than 30 people, according to an updated casualty list provided by the President's office on Tuesday.

Ukrainian forces have been confirmed to have liberated the village of Neskuchne on Tuesday. Russia has yet to acknowledge any gains. As per CNN, intense fighting has been reported by Russian and Ukrainian forces along the border of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and southern Zaporizhzhia regions. This comes as Kyiv attempts to break through the front lines and recapture territory in the ongoing counteroffensive.

A fire broke out near a business centre and the warehouse of a retail chain was hit in a Russian missile attack overnight on the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine’s officials said early on Wednesday.