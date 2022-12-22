Last Updated:

A Look At How Mariupol Looks Like Eight Months After It Fell Into Russian Hands Amid War

After Kremlin troops took control of Ukraine's Mariupol, the Russian soldiers are working to rebuild the city, and are changing the names of the streets.

Russian soldier, Mariupol
The picture shows a Russian soldier guarding a construction site in Mariupol that is being built with the support of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Livoberezhnyi, Ukraine
Satellite images show destroyed buildings in the Livoberezhnyi district of Mariupol, Ukraine.

Russian Defense Ministry, Mariupol
Damaged buildings are seen from an open window of a new apartment block.

Ukraine, Donetsk People's Republic
A view of a damaged building during heavy fighting in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic, Ukraine.

Russia, Azovstal steel mill, Ukraine
The rubble of the statue lie in front of the Azovstal steel mill.

Ukraine, Staryi Krym cemetery
The picture shows some of the new graves which have been dug since the Russian siege began, at the Staryi Krym cemetery on the outskirts of the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Azovstal steel mill, Ukraine
A Russian soldier is seen inspecting a corridor in the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol.

Mariupol, Russia, Ukraine
Workers build an apartment building for residents of Mariupol affected by Russian shelling in Mariupol.

Donetsk, Russia, Ukraine war
A  worker works on the site of the new municipal medical center in Mariupol.

